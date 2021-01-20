Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,307 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up 3.2% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $4,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 138,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 27,463 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 25,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 26,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 173,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 97,679 shares during the period.

Shares of SPEM traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.85. 1,290,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,802,904. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $44.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.59.

