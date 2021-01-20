Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) versus Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Financial Contrast

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) and Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Get Colony Credit Real Estate alerts:

Colony Credit Real Estate has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Life Storage has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

32.3% of Colony Credit Real Estate shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of Life Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Colony Credit Real Estate shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Life Storage shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Colony Credit Real Estate and Life Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colony Credit Real Estate -232.33% 6.05% 1.77% Life Storage 25.67% 7.09% 3.49%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Colony Credit Real Estate and Life Storage’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colony Credit Real Estate $97.68 million 10.95 -$414.51 million ($0.36) -23.11 Life Storage $574.74 million 10.33 $258.70 million $5.62 21.35

Life Storage has higher revenue and earnings than Colony Credit Real Estate. Colony Credit Real Estate is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Life Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Colony Credit Real Estate and Life Storage, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colony Credit Real Estate 0 1 1 0 2.50 Life Storage 0 4 6 0 2.60

Colony Credit Real Estate presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.21%. Life Storage has a consensus price target of $115.73, indicating a potential downside of 3.55%. Given Colony Credit Real Estate’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Colony Credit Real Estate is more favorable than Life Storage.

Summary

Life Storage beats Colony Credit Real Estate on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Colony Credit Real Estate Company Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Colony NorthStar Credit Real Estate, Inc. and changed its name to Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. in June 2018. Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month. Life Storage consistently provides responsive service to approximately 500,000 customers, making it a leader in the industry.

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.