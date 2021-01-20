Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Plans $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd.

Colgate-Palmolive has raised its dividend payment by 10.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 59 years. Colgate-Palmolive has a payout ratio of 54.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Colgate-Palmolive to earn $3.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.0%.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

CL opened at $80.85 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $58.49 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.86. The company has a market capitalization of $69.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CL. Truist lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.46.

In other news, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 145,280 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total transaction of $12,380,761.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,796,806.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 7,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $591,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,263 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 261,885 shares of company stock worth $22,254,529. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.