Coin Hodl (OTCMKTS:MXRSF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.26

Coin Hodl Inc. (OTCMKTS:MXRSF)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.26 and traded as high as $0.27. Coin Hodl shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 3,375 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.16.

Coin Hodl Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MXRSF)

COIN Hodl Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to pursue investment opportunities outside the sectors of digital currency and block chain. Previously, it operated as a merchant banking and financial advisory company with investments in cryptocurrency and blockchain sectors. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

