Cohen Klingenstein LLC Sells 1,930 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC cut its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,795 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other International Business Machines news, Director Alex Gorsky purchased 4,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $117.86 per share, for a total transaction of $498,783.52. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,783.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew N. Liveris bought 2,655 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $112.92 per share, with a total value of $299,802.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 13,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,946 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IBM stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.02. 4,910,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,751,460. The company has a market cap of $114.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $90.56 and a 52 week high of $158.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58. The business had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.06.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

