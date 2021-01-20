Cohen Klingenstein LLC Cuts Holdings in Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,862 shares during the period. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 490.7% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $102,900,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,607,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,486,136.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CCL stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.87. 20,381,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,555,029. Carnival Co. & Plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.27.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays upgraded Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.74.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

