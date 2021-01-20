Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 27.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $85.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.54 and a 200 day moving average of $70.13. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.56 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $88.15.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $251.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.73 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cognex will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cognex news, EVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $4,024,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,238,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $784,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 407,400 shares of company stock worth $29,351,115 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Cognex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Cognex in the third quarter worth about $66,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

