Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:UMRX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.48

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.48 and last traded at $12.17, with a volume of 265480 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.90.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UMRX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cogent Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cogent Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.63.

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.85 million, a PE ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cogent Biosciences stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) by 322.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.50% of Cogent Biosciences worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 26.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:UMRX)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient’s immune system to cure cancer. The firm’s technologies include Antibody-Coupled T-cell Receptor, which is a chimeric protein that binds to tumor targeting antibodies.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.