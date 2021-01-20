Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) (TSE:CCA) Price Target Increased to C$126.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) (TSE:CCA) had its price target increased by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$120.00 to C$126.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CCA. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) from C$115.00 to C$117.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) from C$123.00 to C$119.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) from C$124.00 to C$129.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) from C$119.00 to C$114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$111.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) stock opened at C$103.54 on Monday. Cogeco Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$87.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$132.00. The stock has a market cap of C$4.96 billion and a PE ratio of 13.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$98.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.16, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) (TSE:CCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported C$1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.84 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$605.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$602.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cogeco Communications Inc. will post 8.5200003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jacques Royer sold 323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$94.03, for a total transaction of C$30,371.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$188.06.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

