Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $47.05 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a fifty-two week low of $36.16 and a fifty-two week high of $65.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.18.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. On average, analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOF. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the third quarter valued at $14,734,000. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the third quarter valued at $2,663,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the third quarter valued at $2,663,000. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the third quarter valued at $1,790,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 617.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 37,192 shares during the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

