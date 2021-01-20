CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Shares Down 6.9%

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)’s stock price was down 6.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.84 and last traded at $12.87. Approximately 4,212,711 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 4,193,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.83.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.58.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.25 and a 200-day moving average of $10.39.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $66.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.25 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 83.40%. CNX Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CNX Resources news, CEO N J. Deiuliis acquired 11,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,793.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. acquired 62,600 shares of CNX Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.58 per share, with a total value of $599,708.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 82,650 shares of company stock worth $775,704 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNX. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 40,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 170.2% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 945,257 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,209,000 after buying an additional 595,386 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in CNX Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Cobalt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CNX Resources by 36.4% during the third quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,500,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,160,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

Featured Article: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.