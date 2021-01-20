CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 254,800 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the December 15th total of 214,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 255,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CEO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CNOOC in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of CNOOC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNOOC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Shares of NYSE:CEO opened at $109.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.93. CNOOC has a 1 year low of $81.11 and a 1 year high of $171.20.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEO. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in CNOOC in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CNOOC by 102.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in CNOOC in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CNOOC in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in CNOOC by 34.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in offshore China, Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Nigeria, Argentina, Indonesia, Uganda, Iraq, Brazil, Guyana, Russia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: E&P, Trading Business, and Corporate.

