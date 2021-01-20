CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,565 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.07% of CME Group worth $43,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth $980,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 797.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth $331,000. 83.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.81. 36,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,951,647. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.48. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.80 and a 12-month high of $225.36. The firm has a market cap of $68.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other news, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 5,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,069,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $418,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,226,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,960,709 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.06.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.