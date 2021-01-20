Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Short Interest Update

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the December 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GLQ traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,412. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.1341 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th.

In related news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. acquired 86,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,180.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Clough Global Equity Fund by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 849,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after buying an additional 36,862 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Clough Global Equity Fund by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 309,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after buying an additional 6,173 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Clough Global Equity Fund by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 178,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 36,940 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC grew its holdings in Clough Global Equity Fund by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 44,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 22,480 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Clough Global Equity Fund by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 11,836 shares during the period.

About Clough Global Equity Fund

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

