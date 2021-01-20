CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) Short Interest Update

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 307,700 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the December 15th total of 380,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,052,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:DOCRF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.79. The company had a trading volume of 544,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,373. CloudMD Software & Services has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $2.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.81.

DOCRF has been the topic of several research reports. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on shares of CloudMD Software & Services in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of CloudMD Software & Services from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd.

CloudMD Software & Services Inc, a technology company, provides SaaS based health technology solutions to medical clinics in Canada. The company provides digital technologies that connect doctors and allied health care providers to their patients. It also engages in retailing of prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, and other front store items through primary care clinics and pharmacies, as well as provide clinical, medical reviews, and compounding services.

