Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the mining company’s stock.

CLF has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 26th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.30 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.73.

Shares of CLF opened at $17.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.17. Cleveland-Cliffs has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $18.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.39 and a beta of 2.24.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 196.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 17.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 196,208 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 29,322 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 70,650 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 4,194 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 99.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,463 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 7,210 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 8.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 63,135 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807,956 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,980,000 after buying an additional 63,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

