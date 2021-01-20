Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.67

Shares of Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.67 and traded as high as $3.74. Cleveland BioLabs shares last traded at $3.55, with a volume of 252,024 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average of $2.67.

Cleveland BioLabs Company Profile (NASDAQ:CBLI)

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and Russia. Its proprietary platform of toll-like immune receptor activators (TLR) has applications in mitigation of radiation injury, radiation oncology, and vaccines.

