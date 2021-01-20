Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN.A) Short Interest Update

Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN.A) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 423,600 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the December 15th total of 361,900 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 157,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Shares of NYSE CWEN.A opened at $31.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.12.
About Clearway Energy
Featured Story: Net Income
Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.