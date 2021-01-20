Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN.A) Short Interest Update

Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN.A) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 423,600 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the December 15th total of 361,900 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 157,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of NYSE CWEN.A opened at $31.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.12.

Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

