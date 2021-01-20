Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Short Interest Up 20.2% in December

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 126,000 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the December 15th total of 104,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, CEO Cheryl Beranek sold 10,000 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $242,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,829,953.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel R. Herzog sold 2,000 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $46,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,446.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,653 shares of company stock valued at $1,692,283 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLFD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clearfield by 52.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,701 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 6,113 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Clearfield by 253.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,326 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 6,691 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearfield by 14.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 42,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 5,467 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Clearfield by 198.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clearfield stock opened at $28.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.02 million, a P/E ratio of 53.11 and a beta of 0.95. Clearfield has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $28.32.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $27.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 7.84%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clearfield will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Clearfield from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

