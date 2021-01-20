Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 653,600 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the December 15th total of 779,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 295,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of NYSE CLH traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,537. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.62 and its 200-day moving average is $64.87. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87 and a beta of 1.72. Clean Harbors has a 52 week low of $29.45 and a 52 week high of $88.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $779.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.49 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLH. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.27.

In related news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,111 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $232,236.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,168. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 19,739 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $1,398,705.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,298,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,710,948.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,122 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,398 over the last ninety days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 128.7% during the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 276,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,478,000 after buying an additional 155,444 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 29.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 405,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,685,000 after buying an additional 92,570 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 5.0% during the third quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,290,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,322,000 after buying an additional 61,302 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 16.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 334,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,739,000 after buying an additional 46,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 711,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,858,000 after acquiring an additional 35,137 shares during the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

