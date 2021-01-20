City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY.L) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.50 (LON:CMHY)

City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY.L) (LON:CMHY) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY.L) stock opened at GBX 197.18 ($2.58) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £200.22 million and a PE ratio of 17.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 187.99 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 181.68. City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 118 ($1.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 203 ($2.65).
City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY.L) Company Profile
