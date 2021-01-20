City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY.L) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.50 (LON:CMHY)

City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY.L) (LON:CMHY) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY.L) stock opened at GBX 197.18 ($2.58) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £200.22 million and a PE ratio of 17.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 187.99 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 181.68. City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 118 ($1.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 203 ($2.65).

City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY.L) Company Profile

City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high yield fixed income securities including preference shares, convertible and redeemable loan stocks, corporate bonds, and government bonds.

