Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Releases Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) updated its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.40-1.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $785-795 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $788.14 million.Citrix Systems also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 6.20-6.40 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $162.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Citrix Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $152.93.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Shares of CTXS opened at $135.36 on Wednesday. Citrix Systems has a 12 month low of $100.31 and a 12 month high of $173.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.58 and its 200-day moving average is $134.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Citrix Systems will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

In related news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total transaction of $76,466.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,424,839.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donna Nappen Kimmel sold 14,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.39, for a total transaction of $1,985,900.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,784,355.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,896 shares of company stock worth $4,906,861 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

Further Reading: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.