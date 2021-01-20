Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) issued its earnings results on Monday. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $135.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.29. Citrix Systems has a fifty-two week low of $100.31 and a fifty-two week high of $173.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 7th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Citrix Systems from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.93.

In related news, EVP Donna Nappen Kimmel sold 14,668 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.39, for a total value of $1,985,900.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,784,355.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.76, for a total value of $259,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,358,230.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,896 shares of company stock worth $4,906,861. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.