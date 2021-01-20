Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, seventeen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.45.

C has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

C stock opened at $63.69 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $132.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $80.91.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Consolidated Investment Group LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 89,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 16,169 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 36,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,307,000 after buying an additional 9,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 22,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

