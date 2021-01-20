Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Sets New 52-Week High at $64.00

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $64.00 and last traded at $63.49, with a volume of 6187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.63.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.79. The company has a market capitalization of $640.89 million, a PE ratio of 44.83 and a beta of 1.64.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $199.10 million for the quarter. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.07%. Analysts expect that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David N. Makuen bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.85 per share, for a total transaction of $43,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,033.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Christina Short sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $107,874.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,544 shares in the company, valued at $395,980.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Citi Trends by 37.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Citi Trends by 498.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Citi Trends by 53.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,386 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citi Trends in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Citi Trends by 100.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 11,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

About Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

