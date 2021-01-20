Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 537,791 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,448 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $24,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 18.9% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 394,020 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,377,000 after purchasing an additional 62,754 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 21,049 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,058 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 25,420 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 17.7% during the third quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,919 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,905,000 after acquiring an additional 22,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $2,015,563.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $896,167.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 144,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,138,276.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSCO. New Street Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.54.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $45.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.73 and a 200-day moving average of $42.58. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.