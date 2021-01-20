Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,120,000 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the December 15th total of 27,430,000 shares. Currently, 32.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

In related news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 15,000 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $245,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,363,109.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 2,500 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $41,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,308 shares in the company, valued at $4,082,708.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Cinemark in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Cinemark by 434.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNK has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Cinemark from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Barrington Research raised shares of Cinemark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.31.

NYSE:CNK opened at $19.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Cinemark has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $32.79.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $35.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.60 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. The company’s revenue was down 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post -4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.