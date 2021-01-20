Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Given New $61.00 Price Target at Cowen

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its price objective boosted by Cowen from $48.00 to $61.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised Cimarex Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.33.

Shares of NYSE XEC opened at $49.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. Cimarex Energy has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $50.90.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The company had revenue of $401.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cimarex Energy will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is currently 19.73%.

In other news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $305,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,001,920 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 55.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after buying an additional 35,389 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cimarex Energy by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 436.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 43,706 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 169,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 768,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,122,000 after acquiring an additional 56,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

