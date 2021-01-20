Cigna (NYSE:CI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $227.25

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $227.25 and last traded at $226.57, with a volume of 42250 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $220.80.

Several research firms recently commented on CI. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.94.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.01. The company has a market capitalization of $82.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $40.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 41,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.46, for a total value of $8,083,639.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,361 shares in the company, valued at $17,271,041.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total transaction of $779,922.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,524,420.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,371 shares of company stock valued at $31,077,824 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the third quarter worth about $355,000. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Mangrove Partners purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,096,000. Barings LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 238.9% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cigna Company Profile (NYSE:CI)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

