CIBC Lowers AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Price Target to $28.00

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at CIBC from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 92.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ABSSF. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from $43.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

Shares of ABSSF stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.52. The stock had a trading volume of 83,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,826. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.38 and its 200 day moving average is $14.43. AirBoss of America has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $19.60.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rubber compounds and specialty finished products to industrial, automotive, defense, first response, and healthcare markets primarily in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, and AirBoss Defense Group.

Recommended Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.