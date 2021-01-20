Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 50.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CB. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 359.3% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 11,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.09, for a total transaction of $1,699,777.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 201,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,820,735.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total transaction of $3,586,033.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,758,634.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,683 shares of company stock worth $27,794,915 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CB opened at $155.36 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $167.74. The firm has a market cap of $70.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.45 and its 200-day moving average is $135.14.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.86%.

CB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.63.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

