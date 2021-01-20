Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $7,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in Chubb by 0.8% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 14,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 65.9% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in Chubb by 22.1% during the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 26,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Chubb by 38.1% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Chubb by 5.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chubb from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Chubb from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.63.

NYSE CB traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $155.90. 18,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,830. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.45 and its 200-day moving average is $135.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $167.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total transaction of $3,586,033.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,758,634.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 17,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.45, for a total transaction of $2,640,586.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,465 shares in the company, valued at $28,274,139.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,683 shares of company stock valued at $27,794,915. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

