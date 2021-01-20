China Teletech Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCT) Short Interest Update

China Teletech Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the December 15th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 376,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of CNCT remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 38,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,418. China Teletech has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.

China Teletech Company Profile

China Teletech Holding, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of lithium-ion polymer batteries, micro batteries, and smart cards. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Shenzhen, China.

