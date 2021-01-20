China Nonferrous Gold Limited (CNG.L) (LON:CNG) Shares Gap Down to $9.78

China Nonferrous Gold Limited (CNG.L) (LON:CNG)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.78, but opened at $9.50. China Nonferrous Gold Limited (CNG.L) shares last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 3,000 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,209.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £36.33 million and a P/E ratio of -1.86.

China Nonferrous Gold Limited (CNG.L) Company Profile (LON:CNG)

China Nonferrous Gold Limited explores, mines, and develops mineral properties. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pakrut gold project located in the southern Tien-Shan Fold belt, Tajikistan. The company was formerly known as Kryso Resources Corporation Limited and changed its name to China Nonferrous Gold Limited in October 2013.

