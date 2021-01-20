China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Shares Gap Up to $1.71

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.71, but opened at $2.60. China Natural Resources shares last traded at $2.36, with a volume of 537,151 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.31.

About China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR)

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. The company explores for lead, silver, copper, and other metal deposits. It holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 10.43 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

