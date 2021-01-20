China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.83

Shares of China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.83 and traded as low as $6.79. China Automotive Systems shares last traded at $6.96, with a volume of 2,275 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CAAS shares. Greenridge Global downgraded shares of China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.94. The firm has a market cap of $217.20 million, a PE ratio of 696.00 and a beta of 3.28.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $114.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that China Automotive Systems, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other China Automotive Systems news, CFO Jie Li sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $451,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,200.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

