Chiliz Price Tops $0.0217 (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 20th. One Chiliz coin can now be purchased for $0.0217 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Chiliz has traded up 19.1% against the dollar. Chiliz has a total market cap of $117.95 million and $75.11 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00058927 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.79 or 0.00526873 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005518 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00042918 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,344.21 or 0.03853455 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00016236 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00013014 BTC.

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz (CRYPTO:CHZ) is a coin. It launched on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz's total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,442,628,749 coins.

and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Chiliz

Chiliz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

