Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Downgraded by UBS Group to “Sell”

UBS Group lowered shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $75.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CHWY. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Chewy from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Chewy from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Chewy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Chewy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Chewy from $59.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chewy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.61.

CHWY opened at $107.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.16. The company has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.58 and a beta of 0.26. Chewy has a 12-month low of $20.62 and a 12-month high of $115.27.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chewy will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, Director James A. Star sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $2,551,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 148,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.70, for a total value of $12,573,206.80. Insiders have sold 652,089 shares of company stock worth $60,251,442 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shellback Capital LP purchased a new position in Chewy in the third quarter worth about $5,209,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chewy by 10.3% in the third quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 453,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,886,000 after purchasing an additional 42,260 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Chewy by 24.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 49.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 624.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

