Cheniere Energy Partners Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 3,095 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,555% compared to the average daily volume of 187 call options.

Several research firms have weighed in on CQP. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheniere Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.41.

In other news, Director James Robert Ball sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $224,658.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,007. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bx Rockies Platform Co Llc bought 42,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CQP. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 26.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,886 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. 46.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:CQP opened at $39.00 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $42.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.76, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.11.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.35). Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 174.29% and a net margin of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $982.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

