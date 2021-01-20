Chatham Rock Phosphate Limited (NZP.V) (CVE:NZP) Shares Gap Down to $0.12

Chatham Rock Phosphate Limited (NZP.V) (CVE:NZP) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.10. Chatham Rock Phosphate Limited (NZP.V) shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 41,000 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.71 million and a P/E ratio of -5.45.

About Chatham Rock Phosphate Limited (NZP.V) (CVE:NZP)

Chatham Rock Phosphate Limited operates as a junior mineral development company. It focuses on the development and exploitation of the Chatham Rise rock phosphate deposit, which comprises a mining permit covering an area of 820 square kilometers located to the east of Christchurch, New Zealand; and international phosphate projects.

