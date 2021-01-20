Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the December 15th total of 1,530,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 343,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,037,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,903,000 after buying an additional 241,158 shares during the period. Forward Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 817,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after buying an additional 25,110 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 306,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 15,222 shares during the period. Northwood Liquid Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,782,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,396,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLDT traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.02. 1,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,183. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $3.44 and a 12-month high of $18.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 2.05.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 39.04% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. On average, equities analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CLDT shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.05.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

