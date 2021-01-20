CGI (NYSE:GIB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $88.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CGI provides the full range of IT services including consulting, systems integration and the management of business and IT functions. The company’s primary focus is large scale systems integration and outsourcing contracts. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on CGI from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CGI from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of CGI from $91.50 to $105.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CGI in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.39.

Shares of GIB opened at $78.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.67. CGI has a twelve month low of $46.32 and a twelve month high of $87.13. The stock has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. CGI had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CGI will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIB. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CGI by 433.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CGI during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CGI during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CGI during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 48.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. 51.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

