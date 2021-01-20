Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Shares Bought by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,706,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Cerus were worth $11,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cerus by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 30,000,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,800,000 after buying an additional 8,241,636 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cerus by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,826,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,255,000 after purchasing an additional 401,577 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cerus by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,544,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,447,000 after purchasing an additional 135,342 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cerus by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,573,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after purchasing an additional 134,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cerus by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,932,000 after purchasing an additional 157,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Cerus news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,675. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 32,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $180,774.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,253 shares in the company, valued at $715,088.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 453,452 shares of company stock worth $3,497,234 over the last three months. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CERS remained flat at $$7.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 199,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,915,625. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 1.37. Cerus Co. has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $8.87.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.10 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 73.72% and a negative return on equity of 63.47%. Research analysts predict that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

