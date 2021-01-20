Centre Asset Management LLC Takes $2.13 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,620 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59,158 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 209,232 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $10,964,000 after buying an additional 18,842 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 49,875 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Comcast by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 25,168 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 11,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. TD Securities lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.84. The stock had a trading volume of 869,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,123,253. The company has a market capitalization of $223.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.04. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

