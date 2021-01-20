Centre Asset Management LLC Sells 1,750 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Centre Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.2% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,045,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,463,950,000 after purchasing an additional 119,613 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,772,374,000 after acquiring an additional 59,412 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Alphabet by 653.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $441,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,887 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,582,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,319,090,000 after acquiring an additional 50,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,425,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,089,084,000 after acquiring an additional 11,198 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,826.38.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $59.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,786.72. 101,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,650,600. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,843.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,764.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,613.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

