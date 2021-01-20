Centre Asset Management LLC Acquires 16,918 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Centre Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 278.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,918 shares during the quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 290.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,492,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,348 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 492.8% in the 4th quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 740,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,165,000 after purchasing an additional 615,978 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.1% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 711,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,885,000 after purchasing an additional 533,616 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 550.5% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 349,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,936,000 after purchasing an additional 295,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 366.8% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 358,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,672,000 after purchasing an additional 281,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,881,420. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.77 and a 200 day moving average of $73.38. The stock has a market cap of $162.56 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.70 and a 12-month high of $83.34.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 45,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total value of $3,321,838.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $12,293,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 336,188 shares of company stock worth $24,990,497 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.25 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.25 to $74.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.14.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.