Cementos Argos (OTCMKTS:CMTOY) Trading Up 53%

Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY) shot up 53% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.50 and last traded at $9.50. 719 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 1,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.21.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on Cementos Argos in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Cementos Argos alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.70.

Cementos Argos SA produces and markets cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates in Colombia, the Caribbean, Central America, and the United States. It is also involved in the provision of marketing, property management, transportation, and maritime transportation services; extraction of aggregates, stone minerals, and clinker; operation of seaports; and distribution and sale of cement.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Cementos Argos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cementos Argos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.