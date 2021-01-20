Celeum Reaches Market Cap of $7,526.48 (CLX)

Celeum (CURRENCY:CLX) traded 76.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. Over the last seven days, Celeum has traded down 65.5% against the US dollar. Celeum has a market capitalization of $7,526.48 and $34.00 worth of Celeum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celeum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00043938 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00118833 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00070788 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.24 or 0.00259327 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00064731 BTC.

Celeum Profile

Celeum’s total supply is 21,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,127,335 tokens. Celeum’s official message board is medium.com/@celeum . Celeum’s official website is celeum.tk

Buying and Selling Celeum

Celeum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celeum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celeum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celeum using one of the exchanges listed above.

