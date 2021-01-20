Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Director Sells $103,117.50 in Stock

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total transaction of $103,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,832.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE CE traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.54. The company had a trading volume of 678,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,306. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.65. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $52.70 and a 1-year high of $140.09.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. On average, research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 55.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,532,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,549,000 after buying an additional 1,265,492 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the third quarter worth $73,861,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 4.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,006,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $430,517,000 after acquiring an additional 185,459 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Celanese in the third quarter valued at about $18,960,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Celanese by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 858,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,216,000 after purchasing an additional 149,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CE. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Vertical Research cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.60.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

