CEEK VR (CEEK) 1-Day Volume Tops $169,765.00

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 20th. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and $169,765.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00056831 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $178.90 or 0.00517302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005508 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00041419 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,328.13 or 0.03840360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00013042 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00015952 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 603,653,460 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io . CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

CEEK VR can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

